Season Tickets For 2019 Ensemble Stage Shows Go On Sale March 16; Summer Shows Announced

Monday, March 11, 2019

By Nathan Ham

It will be summer before you know it, and with that will be another year of great shows and performances by Ensemble Stage.

Season tickets for Century Club members and 2018 season ticket buyers are already on sale, but if you are a first time season ticket subscriber, you can make your purchases beginning this Saturday, March 16.

The cost is $84 for each season ticket or $77 for senior citizens, military veterans and students.

Single show ticket purchases will go on sale April 1.

Ensemble Stage shows take place at the Historic Banner Elk School, located at 185 Azalea Circle in Banner Elk. The professional theater is dedicated to culturally enriching the lives of residents and visitors. They take pride on offering a wide variety of theatrical presentations.

Ensemble Stage will proudly present four shows this summer, beginning June 7 and continuing through August 24.

The first show will be “Fortune” by Deborah Zoe Laufer. This will be presented June 7-15. The second show will be “I’ll Be Back Before Midnight” by Peter Colley. The dates for this performance will run from June 28 through July 6. Next up will be “Opal’s Million Dollar Duck” by John Patrick. This show will be presented July 26 through August 3. The final show of the season will be “The Redeemer” by Cybele May. Performances of this show will begin August 16 and wrap up on August 24.

Along with the traditional show performances, Ensemble Stage will also be holding its annual Summer Theatre Camp. Registration for the 2019 camp is underway and it will take place July 8-12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day for students ages 7-13. Enrollment is limited to 12 campers.

For more information on the summer camp or to purchase tickets, visit their website at www.ensemblestage.com.

