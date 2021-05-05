Schools, Businesses and County Offices to Close in Observance of Funeral for Deputies on Thursday

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 12:45 pm

The funeral services of Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox will take place at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center on Thursday, May 6 at 3 p.m. with the doors opening to the public at 1 p.m.

Both Sgt. Ward and K-9 Deputy Fox died in the line of duty after responding to a welfare check in Boone on April 28.

As community members are mourning the loss of neighbors, coworkers, friends and family, many local businesses and offices have announced closures and early dismissals on Thursday, May 6, in observance of the memorial services so that citizens may attend the event for the fallen officers.

Below is a compiled list of school, business and offices closing on Thursday, May 6: