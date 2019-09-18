School is in Session so Remember these Important Safety Tips From the Boone Police Department

Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:36 am

With Watauga County Schools back in session, the Boone Police Department wants to remind the public of the following important safety considerations.

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY

Safety of our children walking to school is paramount. Utilizing existing sidewalks is the safest way to travel to and from school for pedestrians. Proper adult supervision is necessary to ensure this safety. Recently, there has been an increase in unaccompanied, young children attempting to cross Jefferson Road (Hwy 194) near Hardin Park School. Parents wishing to have their children walk from an off-site location to school must ensure proper supervision is always present. If you are walking with your child on Jefferson Road (Hwy 194) and need to cross the highway to reach the school, go to the entrance of the school where a Boone Police officer will be directing traffic. The officer will assist you in crossing the highway in a safe manner. Do not cross the highway at another location; the officer is unable to provide you safe passage if you do so.

SCHOOL BUS SAFETY

School bus safety is not only important in school zones but all other areas where students are picked up and dropped off. When you see a school bus stopped with flashing red lights, traffic from both directions must stop. It is a misdemeanor violation to pass a stopped school bus. This charge will result in a fine of up to $500 and 5 driver’s license points. If you observe someone passing a stopped school bus, please note the vehicle license plate and immediately report it to the Boone Police Department, or your local law enforcement agency. You may also report violations via High Country Crime Stoppers, www.highcountrycrimestoppers.com.

TRAFFIC FLOW SAFETY

On school days from 7:20 AM until 8:00 AM and 2:15 PM until 3:00 PM, northbound traffic on Jefferson Road (Hwy 194) is not permitted to make a left turn into Hardin Park. Official signs have been erected and officers will be enforcing violations. Drivers wishing to enter Hardin Park School should use New Market Blvd near A Cleaner World and then turn right onto Jefferson Road to enter the school. This will make traffic flow more efficient, eliminate congestion, and increase safety.

School safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you see something that doesn’t seem quite right, say something.

