Saturday Snow Arrives Right on Schedule; Accumulation Depends on Elevation and Borderline Freezing Temps … Up to 8 Inches

Snow starting falling around 6:00 am Saturday and the National Weather Service weather bulletin is calling for 4 to 8 inches depending on elevation and temperatures. Ray’s Weather says accumulating snows should be over by Saturday afternoon, but flurries could continue into Sunday morning.

Here’s the National Weather Service report:

…Winter Storm Expected This Weekend… .A fast moving low pressure system will slide southeast out of the Midwest and into the Tennessee Valley later today before passing offshore the Carolinas by early Sunday. Precipitation, in the form of snow, will overspread the area starting early this morning and then continue into tonight and early Sunday. The snow will change to a mix of freezing rain and sleet west of interstate 77 later today. There will be a narrow corridor where the precipitation remains all snow. At this time it appears the corridor of heavy wet snow will bisect our region from the northwest, impacting southern West Virginia from Bluefield into the western New River Valley of Virginia…and possibly spilling into the Roanoke Valley, and the Virginia Blue Ridge west of Rocky Mount and Martinsville. Snow amounts of 4 to 8 inches or more are expected within this corridor. …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY… * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 9 inches, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected. * WHERE…In Virginia, Grayson County. In North Carolina, Ashe, Alleghany NC and Watauga Counties. * WHEN…Until noon EDT Sunday.

See Ray’s Weather forecast here: Ray’s Weather

