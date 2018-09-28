SATURDAY: Enjoy an Evening of Indian Culture at Neighborhood Yoga

Published Friday, September 28, 2018 at 10:11 am

By Nathan Ham

Come out to Neighborhood Yoga on Saturday evening for a special night of immersing yourself in the Indian Culture, all for a good cause.

The event is happening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and will be used as a fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Nava Prabhat School, a 501 c 3 non-profit.

Tickets are $15 at the door and larger donations are always welcome.

The evening will feature some traditional Indian music and dance as well as authentic Indian tasty treats from Christine Sita Dave’s Kitchen.

Dave` is the founder of EDGE – Education for Girls Empowerment, a non-profit organization that supports the education and dreams girls in rural villages in Odisha, India. EDGE works with schools founders, staff and teachers to determine funding priorities that will best serve the education and development of female students.

The mission of EDGE is to help these young girls have opportunities to pursue their personal dreams, work towards their educational aspirations, and be empowered to lead their own productive lives.

For more information on the event or the non-profit organizations supported by this evening out, visit www.educationforgirlsempowerment.org, email edgenonprofit@gmail.com or call 828-406-1914.

Tickets can be purchased at the Neighborhood Yoga studio or online at neighborhoodyoga.net.

