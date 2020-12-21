Santa Sighted in Banner Elk on December 18 Visiting Students at Banner Elk Elementary

Published Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:49 pm

It was a Santa parade! Er, or a parade for Santa? Or, a parade Santa came to?

It was an eager group of kids hanging out of car doors and windows, as their pajama-clad parents and costumed teachers grinned and Santa passed out Christmas goodies. Instead of a traditional before-Christmas “blowout” at Banner Elk Elementary School, with PJs at breakfast and a holiday movie, COVID-19 prompted Mr. Claus to do an about-face and come to the school early—a “fantastic experience,” according to the old gent himself.

“TODAY was one of the best days,” Principal Justin Carver, enthused, “and a new tradition at Banner Elk Elementary School.”