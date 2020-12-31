Samaritan’s Purse Joins Several NC Hospitals to Provide COVID-19 Field Hospital in Lenoir

Samaritan’s Purse will begin the construction of a 30-bed, emergency field hospital on the grounds of Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir, NC on Friday, January 1st. The unit will provide regional COVID-19 care support, assisting five health systems in western North Carolina:

• Caldwell UNC Health Care (Lenoir)

• Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (Boone)

• Catawba Valley Health System (Hickory)

• Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge (Morganton) • Frye Regional Medical Center (Hickory)

The Caldwell UNC site was selected for this field hospital due to its central location and ability to provide support services. Patients receiving treatment at the field hospital will be limited to those who are COVID- positive but do not need the support of a ventilator.

“On behalf of all the health systems participating in this effort, I’d like to thank Samaritan’s Purse for making this investment in the well-being of our communities. Planning for this added capacity now will help us provide the level of care our communities need as volumes continue to grow in our region,” noted Laura Easton, President and CEO of Caldwell UNC Health Care.

Samaritan’s Purse has extensive experience in this type of response, having deployed field hospitals during

the COVID-19 pandemic in both New York City and Italy. The organization has agreed to construct, supply and coordinate staffing for the 30-bed field hospital and has received overwhelming interest from medical personnel across the United States who are willing to serve.

With international headquarters in Boone, NC, Samaritan’s Purse is a non-denominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine. Organizers and participating hospitals say more operational details will become available as the field hospital nears completion.