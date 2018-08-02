Saloon Studios Presents “Rising Stars and a Legend” Show, Kicking off in August

Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 1:55 pm

Saloon Studios is presenting Rising Stars & a Legend show to kick off August. If you haven’t heard of Saloon Studios here is your opportunity to experience what others are talking about. This is the newest and most state-of-the-art performance/broadcast venue on the east coast. And it is disguised as an old west town!

Having already hosted a half dozen classic rock artists since opening their doors in May, Saloon Studios states that they are “where legends play, stars are discovered and a lucky few get to experience it”.

This Saturday August 4, the Saloon will host up and coming Nashville artists Kelby Costner with opener Morgan Lynsey for their first Rising Stars show. Hailing from NC and VA respectively, these two Country artists are getting a lot of attention for their strong vocals, powerful delivery and commanding stage presence. Come out and be a part of this “Nash to Ashe” offering.

On Tuesday August 7 you will have the opportunity of hearing “the most recorded piper in the world”. His name is Eric Rigler and you know his music even if you don’t know his name. He has played on such movie soundtracks as Titanic, Braveheart, Cinderella Man & Austin Powers, to name a few. TV shows he has contributed to are Outlander, Black Sails, Crossing Jordan, The Simpsons and South Park. He has recorded or toured with such artists as Phil Collins, Josh Groban, Faith Hill, Paul McCartney and even performed Amazing Grace at Ronald Reagan’s funeral. When it comes to the pipes, Eric is a Master. He will be joined by guitarist Dirk Fryemuth & fiddler Wanda Law.

Both shows are $40 each with gates opening at 6:30 and show at 8pm. You can get tickets and directions online at the Saloon’s website, saloonstudioslive.com or call them at 336-877-2374

Comments

comments