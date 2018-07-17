Saloon Studios Hosting Family Fun Day to Benefit Fleetwood Fire Department on Saturday

Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 11:16 am

By Nathan Ham

The public is invited out to Saloon Studios in West Jefferson for a day of fun for all ages that will also serve as a good cause to the community.

The Family Fun Day will be used as a fundraiser for the Fleetwood Fire Department this Saturday, July 21 from noon to 5 p.m.

“We will have food trucks, kids activities, face painting, games, a magician, demonstrations and live music,” said Donovan Murray, the Entertainment Director for Saloon Studios.

Some of the live music will include solo performances from Will Easter and Bobby Caddell as well as music from the band Irregular Ashe.

Children 12 and under will get in free while anyone age 13 and up can get in with a $10 contribution with all proceeds going to the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Many of the saloon characters will be there, including the dancehall girls and cowboys, and people will even be locked up in jail and will be awaiting their chance to post bail to get out.

As part of the event, people can enter ticket giveaways for upcoming shows at Saloon Studios.

Parking on the grounds at the saloon will be limited.

“We will have a free shuttle from the Walmart parking lot to the saloon, and we strongly encourage people to use that because of the limited parking at the saloon,” Murray said.

For more information on Saloon Studios and their upcoming shows, visit their website at www.saloonstudioslive.com.

Comments

comments