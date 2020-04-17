Rock United Relief Fund has Raised Nearly $64,000 for Relief to Businesses in Blowing Rock

Published Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:28 am

As of April 16th the Rock United Relief Fund has raised $63,925 in just under two weeks. Contributions have been made by community members via online donations on GoFundMe and mailed in checks. Organizers have set a fundraising minimum goal of $150,000.

The Rock United Relief Fund is dedicated to providing relief to businesses effected by COVID-19. Small businesses located within the Blowing Rock postal code will be entitled to apply for grants by completing and submitting Business Relief Grant Requests on the form found on the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce website at www.LoveBlowingRock.com , or The Village Foundation website at www.VillageFoundationofBR.org Questions regarding the Rock United Relief Fund may be emailed to [email protected] or called in to the Business Relief Hotline at 828-414-2888. The Business Relief Grant Request application is due April 30th.

Contributions to the Rock United Relief Fund should be made to the order of The Village Foundation (for Rock United Relief Fund) and should be mailed to the Rock United Relief Fund, c/o The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, PO Box 2716, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. Alternatively, the Chamber has created a GoFundMe site at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/rock-united-relief-fund through which contributions will be remitted to the Rock United Relief Fund.

For more information on the programs listed above, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or [email protected] .

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is a 501c3, a North Carolina non-profit corporation dedicated to economic development and business education in Blowing Rock. For more information regarding the Village Foundation, go to VillageFoundationofBR.org. To invest in Blowing Rock by making a tax-deductible donation, go to the Village Foundation website, mail check to PO Box 2716, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.