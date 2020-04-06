Rock United Relief Fund – Blowing Rock Business Relief Program Announced by the Blowing Rock Chamber and The Village Foundation

Published Monday, April 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and The Village Foundation are pleased to announce the creation of the Rock United Relief Fund. This fund is dedicated solely to helping our businesses survive the impacts of COVID-19.

The Rock United Relief Fund has been established by The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock at First Citizens Bank as a restricted account. The Village Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all contributions will be tax deductible to the extent provided by law. The Board of Directors of The Village Foundation has delegated the authority to receive, review, and act upon grant requests from small businesses to a special, community-based Grants Review Committee composed of five members of the Blowing Rock community. The members of the Grant Review Committee are Tim Hilton, Chair, J B Lawrence, Charles Hardin, Tim Gupton and Charlie Sellers. The committee members have been carefully chosen based on their business expertise and leadership positions in the community. Additionally, The Village Foundation has approved $10,000 to the fund as seed money.

Starting immediately, small businesses located within the Blowing Rock postal code will be entitled to apply for grants by completing and submitting Business Relief Grant Requests on the form found on the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce website at www.LoveBlowingRock.com , or The Village Foundation website at www.VillageFoundationofBR.org Questions regarding the Rock United Relief Fund may be emailed to [email protected] or called in to the Business Relief Hotline at 828-414-2888.

Contributions to the Rock United Relief Fund should be made to the order of The Village Foundation (for Rock United Relief Fund) and should be mailed to the Rock United Relief Fund, c/o The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, PO Box 2716, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. Alternatively, the Chamber has created a GoFundMe site at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/rock-united-relief-fund through which contributions will be remitted to the Rock United Relief Fund.

For more information on the programs listed above, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or [email protected].

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is a 501c3, a North Carolina non-profit corporation dedicated to economic development and business education in Blowing Rock. For more information regarding the Village Foundation, go to VillageFoundationofBR.org. To invest in Blowing Rock by making a tax-deductible donation, go to the Village Foundation website, mail check to PO Box 2716, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.