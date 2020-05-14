Rock United Relief Fund Tops $100,000 in Donations for Blowing Rock Businesses

Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:39 am

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock recently announced that the Rock United Relief Fund has exceeded $107,094 in donations and that it has received and reviewed 44 grant requests from small businesses in Blowing Rock. The specially formed Grants Review Committee (Tim Hilton, chair, Charlie Sellers, J B Lawrence, Carol Dabbs and Tim Gupton) has approved, to date, grant requests totaling $97,250. Tim Hilton, speaking for the Grants Review Committee, stated that “this process has been both a humbling experience and a true joy to be able to help so many local businesses”. He confided that the needs of certain of the grant applicants exceeded the resources provided by the Fund, but hoped that, as donations continue to come in, the Grants Review Committee may be able to loop back and provide additional funds to applicants in special need of additional relief. The Board of Directors of The Village Foundation thanks the more than 150 donors who have funded the Rock United Relief Fund and made possible this help in a time of need to the small businesses which are such a vital component of our special community.

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is a 501c (3), North Carolina, non-profit corporation dedicated to economic development and business education in Blowing Rock. Contributions to the Rock United Relief Fund should be made to the order of The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock (for Rock United Relief Fund) and should be mailed to the Rock United Relief Fund c/o The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, P O Box 2716, Blowing Rock, N C 28605. Alternatively, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce has created a Go-Fund-Me site at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/rock-united-relief-fund/blowingrockbusinessrelief. Questions regarding the Rock United Relief Fund may be e-mailed to [email protected] or called in to the Business Relief Hotline at 828-414-2888. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law.