Robbins Swimming Pool Complex will Open to Public June 29 with Restrictions and Guidelines

Published Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:45 pm

By Harley Nefe

The Robbins Swimming Complex located in Blowing Rock will be open only to Blowing Rock residents on June 27 and non-residents on June 29.

This opening comes with new restrictions and guidelines for COVID-19 safety measures.

For example, patrons need to pre-register and pay ahead of time or risk losing the reservation for a spot at the pool. Registration can be completed online at https://blowingrockparks.recdesk.com/Community/Program?category=7. Space for walk-ups will be very limited.

Adult lap swim hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m, and only three lap swimmers per day are allowed to reserve a lane. The cost is $2 per person, per session.

Public swim hours will be held in two sessions, the first being from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the second being from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, and sanitizing will be taking place between sessions. The costs for public swim hours is $3 per person, per session for taxpayers and $5 per person, per session for non-taxpayers.

There will be no refunds for any reason accepted, and staff will encourage no payments at the pool. However, they will accept cash for individuals who do not have a debit card and walk up to swim.

The Robbins Pool will only allow 60 online registrations and hold 10 registrations for anyone who has not pre-registered and walks up.

Attendants should come to the pool ready to swim as restrooms are reserved for emergencies only.

Staff, who will not be wearing masks due to potential emergencies, will escort families to their dedicated area after asking medical questions before entering the pool, and the visitors must stay in that area when they are not swimming in the pool. It is recommended that patrons wear a mask outside of the water if they are over the age of 2.

Only 32 people will be allowed in the water at a time, and the waterslide will be closed along with the vending machines.