RNC Announces 2020 Convention In Charlotte Will Be Happening August 24-27

Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 4:24 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Republican National Committee made the dates official for the 2020 Republican Convention in Charlotte earlier this week.

On Monday, the RNC announced that the dates will be August 24-27.

“The RNC is thrilled to announce August 24-27, 2020 as the week our Party will nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to continue to stand for every American. We look forward to continuing to work with Charlotte city officials to organize a productive and safe 2020 Convention for our delegates and guests,” said RNC Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel.

The main event center for the convention will be the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte.

“We are excited the RNC has officially announced the convention dates. The Charlotte 2020 Host Committee can now aggressively plan our efforts and prepare to showcase our community across the country and the world. We appreciate the continuing confidence of the RNC and our partners who have worked diligently to bring the Republican National Convention to Charlotte,” said John Lassiter, the Charlotte 2020 Host Committee CEO.

According to Toni Anne Dashiell, the chairperson for the RNC Committee on Arrangements, planning for the event is already underway.

“The Committee on Arrangements is honored to plan and organize the historic 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte for the week of August 24-27. Working closely with RNC and Charlotte leadership, our committee will ensure a world-class event in the vibrant and dynamic Queen City,” said Dashiell.

