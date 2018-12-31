Ring in the 2019 with “Auld Lang Syne” Lyrics

Published Monday, December 31, 2018 at 11:53 am

By Hailey Blevins

At the end of each year, as the clock strikes midnight, everyone joins together in song to sing their way through “Auld Lang Syne.” Or they try to work their way through it at least. Despite not knowing the words to the song, many sing along anyway with their own version of words that sound similar but aren’t quite right.

The phrase “Auld lang syne” translates to “times gone by” and is a Scottish folk song. The version we sing now is a newer version of Robert Burns’ adaptation of the folk song. Though the song is an international favorite, Americans sing it primarily to ring in the New Year.

Broadcasts of the song by Canadian bandleader Guy Lombardo aired on radio, then on TV, every New Years Eve from 1929 to 1976. After this, the song got some competition from Dick Clark’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” but “Auld Lang Syne” hasn’t lost its popularity yet.

This year, to make the tradition easier for everyone, we’re providing the lyrics. So at least this year, we’ll be able to be a little more convincing that we know the lyrics.

Lyrics to “Auld Lang Syne”

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

And never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

And auld lang syne.

CHORUS

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne.

We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,

For auld lang syne.

And surely ye’ll be your pint-stowp!

And surely I’ll be mine!

And we’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,

For auld lang syne.

REPEAT CHORUS

We twa hae run about the braes

And pu’d the gowans fine

But we’ve wander’d mony a weary foot

Sin auld lang syne.

REPEAT CHORUS

We twa hae paidl’d i’ the burn

Frae mornin’ sun till dine.

But seas between us braid hae roar’d

Sin auld lang syne.

REPEAT CHORUS

And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere!

And gie’s a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll tak a right guid willy waught,

For auld lang syne.

REPEAT CHORUS

Should old acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

And long, long ago.

REPEAT CHORUS

And for long, long ago, my dear

For long, long ago.

We’ll take a cup of kindness yet

For long, long ago.

And surely youll buy your pint-jug!

And surely I’ll buy mine!

And we’ll take a cup of kindness yet

For long, long ago.

REPEAT CHORUS

We two have run about the hills

And pulled the daisies fine;

But we’ve wandered manys the weary foot

Since long, long ago.

REPEAT CHORUS

We two have paddled in the stream,

From morning sun till dine;

But seas between us broad have roared

Since long, long ago.

REPEAT CHORUS

And there’s a hand, my trusty friend!

And give us a hand of yours!

And we’ll take a deep draught of good-will

For long, long ago.

REPEAT CHORUS

Comments

comments