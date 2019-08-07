Riders In The Sky Returns to Tweetsie Railroad for a Weekend of Entertainment August 17-18

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2:13 pm

In August, America’s Favorite Cowboys, Riders In The Sky, will return to Tweetsie Railroad for a weekend of Western music and comedy. Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18, 2019, catch one (or both!) of two performances at noon and 3:00 p.m. This will be the legendary group’s 22nd anniversary appearance at Tweetsie Railroad.

For more than 40 years, Riders In The Sky has been entertaining audiences all over the world “the Cowboy Way.” The group is comprised of Ranger Doug, an incredibly talented guitarist and yodeler; Too Slim, the bass player and star comedian; Woody Paul, the King of Cowboy Fiddlers; and expert accordionist Joey “the CowPolka King.” The group has won two Grammys and is the only exclusively Western group of artists to join the Grand Ole Opry, all while keeping their performances fresh and engaging.

Performances by Riders In The Sky are included with regular park admission, so the whole family can enjoy all the Tweetsie Railroad attractions between shows. The theme park’s famous Wild West Train Adventure runs all day and includes a scenic and exciting three-mile trip aboard a train pulled by a historic steam locomotive. Visitors can also enjoy amusement rides, arcade games, and other activities by strolling through the Country Fair, Deer Park Zoo and Miner’s Mountain. For even more entertainment, guests can check out the theme park’s other live shows, including the Country Clogging Jamboree and Diamond Lil’s Can-Can Revue.

For more details about Riders In The Sky, including discography, awards, and tour dates, visit RidersInTheSky.com.

