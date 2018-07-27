Riders In The Sky Return to Tweetsie Railroad for a Weekend of Entertainment Aug. 11-12

Published Friday, July 27, 2018 at 10:21 am

This August, America’s Favorite Cowboys, Riders In The Sky, will return to Tweetsie Railroad for a weekend of Western music and comedy. On Saturday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 12, catch one (or both!) of two performances at noon and 3 p.m. This will be the legendary group’s 21st anniversary appearance at Tweetsie Railroad.

For 40 years, Riders In The Sky has been entertaining audiences all over the world. The group is comprised of Ranger Doug, an incredibly talented guitarist and yodeler; Too Slim, the bass player and star comedian; Woody Paul, the King of Cowboy Fiddlers; and expert accordionist Joey the CowPolka King. The group has won two Grammys and is the only exclusively Western group of artists to join the Grand Ole Opry, all while keeping their performances fresh and engaging.

Riders In The Sky’s performances are included with regular park admission, so the whole family can enjoy all the Tweetsie Railroad attractions between shows. The theme park’s famous Wild West Train Adventure runs all day and includes a scenic and exciting three-mile trip aboard a train pulled by a historic steam locomotive. Visitors can also enjoy amusement rides,arcade games and other activities by strolling through the Country Fair, Deer Park Zoo and Miner’s Mountain. For even more entertainment, guests can check out the theme park’s other live shows, including the Country Clogging Jamboree and Diamond Lil’s Can-Can Revue.

For more details about Riders In The Sky, including discography, awards and tour dates, visit RidersInTheSky.com.

