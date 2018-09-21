Ribbon Cutting at Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences Opens Appalachian’s Most Recent Project

Published Friday, September 21, 2018 at 2:55 pm

By Nathan Ham

Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences, the first project under the ConnectNC Bond referendum that voters passed in 2016 to be completed in the state, had its official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.

Numerous donors, alumni and students were present to hear comments from Appalachian State Chancellor Dr. Sheri Everts, UNC System President Margaret Spellings, Appalachian Student Government President DeJon Milbourne and others to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The 203,000 square foot building with 33 classrooms and 27 lab will be the home to almost 2,300 students that are part of the Beaver College of Health Sciences that will call this building home.

“This is a state of the art facility that allows for interdisciplinary and cross disciplinary collaboration and research,” said Chancellor Everts. “We are preparing well-educated and highly qualified professionals to improve the physical, emotional and social health of the citizens of the state of North Carolina.”

This building is now the largest building in the history of Appalachian State.

According to Dr. Everts, the project was completed on time and on budget.

“This is a big moment for Appalachian State but its also a big moment for the UNC System and for our state at large,” said Spellings. “Levine Hall and the big investments like it aren’t done with the next five or ten years in mind, they are done with the next 30 or 50 years in mind, that’s what has enabled us to be the economic driver of this state for the past half century and beyond. Because North Carolina continues to invest in us, we are going to be able to keep powering our economy and keep empowering the citizens of this state through all of our good works.”

Five of the six departments in the Beaver College of Health Sciences will be housed in Levine Hall. The only health science curriculum that will remain in its current location will be the recreation management and physical education program which will remain in the Holmes Convocation Center.

Comments

comments