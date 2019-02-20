Residents Provide Food for Their Neighbors in Need, One Green Bag at a Time

Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 3:36 pm

The Hunger and Health Coalition is launching a continuous canned food drive program to help those most vulnerable in our community.

The Hunger and Health Coalition has developed a new initiative that will engage the greater High Country community to provide a sustainable, consistent level of non-perishable food donations for our neighbors in need. Recent changes by the state legislature has made eligibility for food stamps more difficult, and the amount of food that recipients can purchase has decreased. Therefore, the resources at the Hunger and Health Coalition are being stretched to meet the growing demand for food.

A Simple Gesture is truly simple. A corps of trained volunteers, who have a passion to provide food to our vulnerable neighbors, will deliver reusable green bags to individuals, community and civic organizations, businesses, and faith communities. A colorful tag on the bag will provide a list of the most needed items, such as oatmeal, canned vegetables, and peanut butter.

Throughout the year, we ask that food donors purchase one additional non-perishable item when doing their weekly shopping and then place the item in their green bag. Every two months, donors will place the bags filled with non-perishable food items on their front porch, which will be picked up by volunteer drivers. Volunteer drivers will leave an empty bag in place of the full one they pick up. Email reminders will be sent prior to pick-up dates.

Here’s how you can help!

SHARE FOOD- Ask for a GREEN BAG. It’s estimated that for every 300 people who participate two tons of food per collection period will be collected every pickup. INVITE YOUR NEIGHBORS- Ask neighbors if they would like to join this program and get a green bag. Consider heading up efforts in specific neighborhoods. HELP TRANSPORT FOOD- Once every 2 months, help pick up the green bags and deliver to the food pantry. HELP US SORT- The donations will be returned to the Hunger and Health Coalition where it will weighed, marked, sorted and placed on shelves for distribution to our neighbors in the High Country.

For more information or to enroll as a food donor or volunteer, sign up on our website:

www.asimplegesturehc.org

We look forward to hearing from you!

1-828-262-1628

A Simple Gesture- High Country

(A charitable arm of the Hunger and Health Coalition)

Physical Address: 141 Health Center Drive Suite C

Boone, NC 28607

Mailing Address: PO Box 1837 Boone NC 28607

