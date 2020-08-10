REQUEST FOR BIDS: ARHS Surplus Property Sealed Bid Auction for Henson Farmhouse and Barn

Published Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3:41 pm

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is accepting sealed bids to purchase the Henson farmhouse and barn, located at 134 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607. Note: This sealed bid auction is only for the house and barn structures and does not include the land where they exist.

Sealed bids should be submitted in-person to Rob Hudspeth, Senior Vice President for System Advancement at 337 Deerfield Road, Boone NC 28607. Sealed bids are due at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, and will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation office located at 337 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607.

The winning bidder shall make payment in full, in-person to Appalachian Regional Healthcare System on bid opening day (Friday, August 21, 2020). No partial payments will be accepted. If full payment is not received on bid opening day, the bid will be awarded to the second-highest bidder.

Sale of the Henson farmhouse and barn will be final and as-is. The Henson farmhouse and barn and all of their contents must be removed from the property within 4 weeks (by September 18th).

Any part, pieces, contents of the farmhouse, and barn left on the property after the September 18 deadline will be forfeited by the winning bidder.

All interested parties are invited to contact Rob Hudspeth at [email protected] or (828)268-9052 with questions or to view the property prior to bidding.

Pictures of the Henson farmhouse and barn may also be viewed at apprhs.org/hensonproperty