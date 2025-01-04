Representative Virginia Foxx Takes a Tumble Down Some Stairs at the US Capital on Friday

News sites are reporting that Representative Virginia Foxx took a tumble down some marble stairs at the U.S. Capital on Friday following a meeting of the House of Representatives.

ABC news reporter John R. Parkinson said on his X account, “A bleeding Rep. Virginia Foxx is currently receiving medical attention – holding her nose as she receives aid – appears to have fallen down marble stairs on West side of House. Lots of blood but officer tells me she’s okay as press is cleared from area. She is conscious/ talking.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx

A statement from Foxx’s office said, “’Rep. Foxx slipped while walking down the marble staircase outside the House chamber after walking up to talk to her family in the gallery. After being helped to her feet, and looked over by medical personnel, she proceeded on her own to the Attending Physician’s office to get treated for a few individual cuts. Everything seems to be okay.’

Foxx remarked on her X account, “Thank you to everyone for your prayers – a few minor cuts but I’m feeling just fine. Very appreciative of everyone’s prayers. I’m a mountain woman, and we’re tougher than a $2 steak.”

The 81-year-old Republican lawmaker represents North Carolina’s 5th District in the United States House of Representatives. Virginia Foxx is married to Tom Foxx and have a home in Foscoe. Prior to her entering Congress, the couple owned a nursery business in Watauga County. Dr. Foxx is a lay leader in her church and her hobbies are reading, gardening and being a grandparent to two.

Foxx was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2005.

