Representative Virginia Foxx Responds to President Biden’s Speech; Transcript of President’s Remarks Included Here

Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:12 am

Yesterday, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement on President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress, and his first 100 days in office:

“President Biden pledged unity for our country, but his actions speak louder than his words. At the very same time he’s been preaching to the public about bipartisanship, his administration is seeking to continue to force legislation on the American people without a shred of bipartisan support. Right now, the American people need to see demonstrable action on the pressing issues facing the country. Instead, the Biden Administration seems obsessed with appeasing the far left or governing solely to cement his place in a history book. Americans deserve better.

“Enhanced border security, a continued economic comeback, schools safely reopening, targeted improvements to infrastructure, and a bolstered American workforce must be atop the President’s list of priorities. Now is the time to move the country forward with commonsense solutions that put America first. The American people deserve more than an Administration that produces more empty rhetoric than it does progress. But tonight, President Biden has signaled to the country that he does not intend to change course from his entirely partisan and radical agenda. This is not the way forward.”

