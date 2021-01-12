Representative Virginia Foxx Issues Statement On Her View of Impeachment of President Trump

Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3:06 pm

Today, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement on the latest round of impeachment efforts:

“The nation and the world are reeling from the rioting and violence that occurred on January 6th in the United States Capitol. As law enforcement works to bring accountability and swift justice to the perpetrators involved that day, Congress must leave no stone unturned in its quest to examine this event. This tragedy must never happen again.

“Joe Biden is the President-Elect. Period. I echo Leader McCarthy’s appeal to President Trump to call Joe Biden and acknowledge him on that basis. Many of my colleagues pointed to the process on January 6th as the day of “ultimate significance” – in the words of the late Justice Ginsburg. Unfortunately, those words now carry increasing weight and infamy. Truly, the election process is over, and we need to unify.

“As Congress, the American people, and the nation seek justice, the current calls for a “snap” impeachment and unprecedented, supra-Constitutional remedies must cease. We cannot abridge the safeguards that are explicitly used to enshrine justice in the name of justice itself. Speaker Pelosi’s march towards this “snap” process would abridge House rules, all known precedents, principles of due process and rights to a trial, and could possibly run afoul of the Constitution.

“If my Democrat colleagues are focused on moving the country forward, they should work with Republicans to find appropriate remedies that don’t jeopardize that aim. President-Elect Biden will be sworn in on January 20th, and we must ensure a smooth and orderly transition of power. Another round of impeachment moves the needle further away from that outcome.”

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx represents North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District and is the Republican Leader of the House Committee on Education and Labor.