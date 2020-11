Representative Virginia Foxx Issued the Following Statement on the Election Process in N.C.

Published Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:34 am

On Friday, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement on the election process in North Carolina and around the country:

“Transparency in free and fair elections has always been an underpinning in elections past, and 2020 is no different. The American people deserve certainty that their votes count, and that their voices will not be rendered mute.

“The future of our great republic is hanging in the balance, and it should go without saying that adhering to the rule of law must be our guide. Transparency must be our aim. Integrity must be our touchstone, and the courts must be our final arbiter of disputes. The American people will receive the truth and nothing less.”

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx represents North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District and is the Republican Leader of the House Committee on Education and Labor

Statement from President Donald J. Trump from November 7th:

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. “So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.” – President Donald J. Trump