Representative Virginia Foxx Issues Statement on Passage of Additional Funding for Paycheck Protection Program

Published Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:41 pm

On Friday, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement on the passage of additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Without question, the Paycheck Protection Program is a lifeline for small businesses across the United States who have suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, immediate relief – which could have been passed on April 9th – was strong-armed into submission by Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer two weeks ago. Their appetites for obstruction supersede their willingness to work in a spirit of bipartisanship with their colleagues across the aisle. If their priority was to bring much-needed relief to the American people, they would have passed additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program without delay.

“When the United States faces an unprecedented crisis, it’s Congress’ solemn duty to act swiftly and decisively to protect the American people. Blocking relief during this crisis is an ill-advised tactic. It’s time to restore our nation, and I’m confident that today’s passage of additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program is another step in the right direction. Moving forward, it’s my hope that my Democrat colleagues will put aside partisan grandstanding and work with us to deliver on the priorities of the American people.”

###

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx represents North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District and is the Republican Leader of the House Committee on Education and Labor.