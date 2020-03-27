Rep Virginia Foxx’s Statement on Passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act

Published Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1:39 pm

Today, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement on the House’s passage of S.3548, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act:

“Today the House of Representatives took steps to protect the livelihoods of American workers, families, small businesses, and essential areas that have been impacted by the scourge of COVID-19.

“I am glad that we were able to resist efforts by Democrat leadership to stymie this legislation and bring bipartisan collaboration to a screeching halt. Using our nation’s public health crisis as a springboard to advance antithetical socialist provisions is unacceptable. The joint effort by Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi earlier this week to commandeer bipartisan negotiations wasted valuable time that could have been spent strengthening relief efforts. Thankfully, Republicans fought back and refocused this bill on Americans in need.

“The far-reaching effects of COVID-19 have been felt by all of us. Our economy has been hurt, schools have been forced to close their doors, doctors and nurses have been stretched thin, small businesses have laid off workers, and families sitting at their kitchen tables have been struggling to make ends meet. The eyes of our nation are affixed to Congress, and we have delivered.

“The crisis that faces our country is not of our own making. This disease originated in China and has upended countries and economies around the world. The United States continues to combat this epidemic daily, and we will not stop until it is defeated.

“We owe our profound gratitude to our nation’s deeply committed healthcare professional, manufacturers, teachers, small business owners, and everyone in between who have stepped up to the plate when we needed them most. Their efforts embody the spirit of American ingenuity and resiliency.

“We have a long road ahead of us, but we are in this fight together. I remain confident that we can – and will – overcome this crisis.”