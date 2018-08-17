Rep. Virginia Foxx Receives Spirit of Enterprise Award from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Published Friday, August 17, 2018 at 11:34 am

By Nathan Ham

North Carolina Representative Virginia Foxx was presented with the Spirit of Enterprise Award by the United States Chamber of Commerce on Thursday night at the annual State of the Town event in Blowing Rock.

Clark Jackson, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Manager of the Southeast Regional Office was on hand to present Foxx with the award.

“Each year the U.S. Chamber polls the American business community and we ask our members what is it that you need from members of Congress to make you successful and then we rank members of Congress on how they vote on those issues,” Jackson said. “Those members of Congress who vote with the business community 70 percent or greater receive the U.S. Chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award.”

According to Jackson, Foxx had a 93 percent voting record in support of businesses during the first session of the 115th Congress.

“On behalf of the U.S. Chamber, on behalf of the Blowing Rock Chamber and all of the members that are here today, we congratulate you on receiving this award and thank you for your leadership on all of our behalf in Washington,” said Jackson.

Foxx spoke briefly to the crowd, thanking the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for the award and praising the town of Blowing Rock.

“There is no prettier town anywhere that I know of than Blowing Rock and I am just proud to represent it,” Foxx said.

Comments

comments