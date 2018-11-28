Rep. Virginia Foxx Cosponsors Bill to Build the Wall

Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10:16 am

On Tuesday, Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) cosponsored H.R. 7059, the Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act. The bill appropriates the full amount of funding requested by President Trump to construct a wall along the Southern border, including technology and infrastructure improvements. Additionally, it affirms Congressional opposition to abolishing ICE, supports border patrol agents, penalizes sanctuary cities and combats transnational crimes including human and drug trafficking.

Rep. Foxx stated, “As a nation built upon the rule of law, it is crucial for our national security and integrity that we strengthen and secure our Southern border. Congress should fully cooperate with President Trump’s request for border wall funding because national security is the number one job of the federal government. To keep America safe, we must go further to prevent illegal immigration and other crimes carried out across our Southern border. I am proud to cosponsor the Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act because it gives priority to our national security, will make our country safer and ensure our immigration system is fairer for those who desire to come here lawfully.”

