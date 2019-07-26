Rep. Ray Russell’s Raleigh Report: Newsletter Highlighting Info from NC General Assembly

I presented longtime Beech Mountain residents Marjorie and Fred Pfohl with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine recently at the town’s Sunday Evening Concert. The award is the highest civilian honor conferred by the Governor of North Carolina. Since its creation in 1963, it has been awarded to persons for exemplary service to the State and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina. Among the recipients, you will find the familiar names of the following North Carolinians: Maya Angelou, Charlie Daniels, Dale Earnhardt, Morton, Richard Petty, Earl Scruggs, Arthur Smith, Dean Smith, Randy Travis, and “Doc” Watson. Marjorie moved to Beech Mountain in the late 1970’s – a single mom with five children. Through the Property Owners Association recreation programs she met and married Fred Pfohl. Together, they saw a need in our community for a general store and subsequently opened Fred’s General Mercantile. This store has been the heart and soul of Beech Mountain ever since. Tending the counter, she became mother to this community. Extending credit, cosigning notes and mortgages, mentoring young people, and so much more. She was a part of virtually every community event here: July 4th Pig Roast, Arbor Day, Street Dances, Kite Festivals, Sunday Concerts, Cool 4 Run, Winterfest, Town Birthday, Garbage Day, Spring Clean-up, active in her church, and Property Owners Association summer programs. She was the unofficial fire department lady’s auxiliary, providing food and drinks at fire scenes, and she organized socials. She has been a part of every good deed I listed about Fred, and vice versa. Fred Pfohl grew up in Greensboro, went to Appalachian State, and moved to Beech Mountain around the time the community was established. A student internship brought Fred to Beech Mountain. The Property Owners Association hired Fred after college to develop programs for summer residents. Fred’s General Mercantile store has been featured in magazines and newspapers throughout the South. It not only the heart of this community, it is a tourist destination. Fred’s General Mercantile has been open every day for more than 40 years. Fred was the first elected and longtime mayor. He has spearheaded town beautification and park projects as head of the town Recreation Committee: the Parkway Overlook, Pine Ridge Road and Beech Parkway Fraser fir planting, the Mile High Kite Field, the Town Bark Park, Fulgham Park, Santis Lake and Park, stocking of two trout lakes and development of the state trout fishing program, Perry Park, Firemen’s Park, 23 miles of town hiking trails, Emerald Outback cross country mountain bike and hiking trails, the town sledding hill and snowmaking, town white light decorations at Christmas, the Buckeye Recreation Center and 43-acre Park. Many of these were developed and worked on with his store staff. Fred helped start many town events and volunteers annually: the Annual Roasting of the Hog, Street Dances, Sunday Evening Concerts, and Crafts on the Green. He is a founding member of the volunteer fire department and served as board president for many years, a founding member and past president of the Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce, a founding member and past president of High Country Host. He served as chairman of the Town Tourism Development Authority. He served on the fundraising committee that raised money to build Cannon Hospital and YMCA in Linville. He was a long-time board member of the Blue Ridge Rural Land Trust and put 43 acres of land into a permanent recreation easement. He ushers and greets members at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Linville, NC. Fred has been the official U.S. Weather Observer for over 30 years. Fred hires teenagers and mentors them in his store and in the community. Fred, Margie, and their employees pick up roadside trash and work on countless community projects. The couple has loaned people money to buy homes and cars. Fred is a longtime member of the High Country United Way Board and served as both vice-chair and chair of that board. Fred served in Vietnam and was assigned working in a Vietnamese village helping improve living conditions for the community through improved agriculture and healthcare. It was more like a Peace Corp mission than a combat assignment. He recently revisited Vietnam and has helped other veterans do the same. Fred is an avid lover of trains. He volunteers at the Jonesboro, TN, railroad museum and raised money for the museum. There are many great people in Beech Mountain, but no one has done more for the community than Fred and Margie. The town thanks them both for their service, .appreciates all of their accomplishments, cannot imagine what the community would be like without them, but most importantly, loves them both dearly.