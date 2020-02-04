Rep. Ray Russell’s Raleigh Report: Newsletter Highlighting Info from NC General Assembly

Medicaid expansion would help North Carolina’s economy by bringing federal tax dollars into the state to use for health care services. The Cone Health Foundation estimated by 2022 this would amount to $4.7 billion dollars and 37,000 jobs into our state’s economy.

Medicaid expansion would close the health care coverage gap for 634,000 people by 2022. Expansion not only helps those folks, but also all of us who currently have coverage but face higher health care costs because we all ultimately pay for ER uncompensated care of the uninsured.

Health care jobs and lower costs are very important, but perhaps the most heart-breaking consequence of failing to expand Medicaid is that more babies die when states do not act, particularly African-American babies.

The American Journal of Public Health recently found that states that expanded Medicaid saw significant drops in their infant mortality rates compared with states like North Carolina.

North Carolina needs to expand Medicaid so our most vulnerable and precious citizens can get the start to life that they deserve.

NC Policy Watch