Rep. Ray Russell’s Raleigh Report: Newsletter Highlighting Info from NC General Assembly

|
|
One-Stop Early Voting Schedule for Watauga
All sites are open the following dates and times:
- Thursday, Feb 13 & Friday, Feb 14: 8 am-7:30 pm
- Monday, Feb 17–Friday, Feb 21: 8 am-7:30 pm
- Monday, Feb 24–Friday, Feb 28: 8 am-7:30 pm
- Saturday, Feb 29: 8 am-3 pm
Locations (You can vote at any One-Stop site in Watauga County)
- Watauga County Administration Building, 814 West King Street, Boone
- ASU Plemmons Student Union, Blue Ridge Ballroom, 263 Locust Street, Boone
- Blowing Rock Town Hall, 1036 Main Street
- Blowing Rock Deep Gap Fire Department, 6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap
- Meat Camp Fire Department, 4797 NC Hwy 194 North
- Meat Camp Western Watauga Community Center, 1081 Old US 421
- Sugar Grove High Country Vacation Homes, 520 Church Road, Foscoe
Sample Ballots can be found on the Watauga County Board of Elections website:
If you have any questions, please contact Matthew Snyder at the Watauga County Board of Elections.
842 West King Street, Suite 6 – PO Box 528 – Boone NC 28607
828-265-8061
Fax: 828-265-8068
One-Stop Early Voting Schedule for Ashe
Location: Ashe County Courthouse
Board of Elections Office
150 Government Circle, Ste 2100
Jefferson, NC 28640
- Thursday, Feb 13 & Friday, Feb 14: 8 am–7:30 pm
- Saturday, Feb 15: 8 am – 3 pm
- Monday, Feb 17–Friday, Feb 21: 8 am–7:30 pm
- Saturday, Feb 22: 8 am – 3 pm
- Monday, Feb 24–Friday, Feb 28: 8 am-7:30 pm
- Saturday, Feb 29: 8 am–3 pm
For more information, contact the Ashe County Board of Elections:
336.846.5570
Fax: 336.846.5574