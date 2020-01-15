Rep. Ray Russell’s Raleigh Report: Newsletter Highlighting Info from NC General Assembly

I attended the following events and meetings over the last two months. I want to thank all who welcomed me and helped me learn more about the needs and issues of our district.
· Held two town hall meetings in the district: Watauga Town Hall Meeting in Boone and Ashe Town Hall in West Jefferson. I gave a legislative update and fielded questions from the audience.
· Spoke at a reception for West Jefferson Mayor Dale Baldwin who is retiring after decades of service to the town.
· Participated in three Christmas parades: Blowing Rock, Boone, and West Jefferson.
· Attended Appalachian State University’s Leadership Breakfast.
· Attended Watauga High flapjack breakfast benefiting the Watauga County Education Foundation.
· Attended Blue Ridge Energies Holiday Dinner.
· Attended Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Christmas party.
· Met with Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox.
· Attended a production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the BeanStalk Community Theatre in Boone. The audience-participation musical was fun, energetic, and highly entertaining. In fact, BeanStalk cast and crew have been invited to participate in the Southeastern Theatre Conference competition later this year.
· Spoke at Blowing Rock and Boone Noon Rotary Clubs on separate occasions.
· Met with officials from Ashe County to discuss laws pertaining to publication of public notices.
· Met with Jeff Fissel, Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council.
· Attended Century Club Dinner, a fundraiser for the Ashe County Arts Council.
· Attended Development and Sustainability in Appalachia event hosted by the New River Conservancy.
· Attended the River Keeper dinner in Boone.
· Attended the Peter Pedroni Memorial Charity Event Dinner to raise funds for LIFE Village, a nonprofit seeking to establish a residential facility in Boone for adults with autism.
· Enjoyed a pancake breakfast with the Odd Fellows Lodge in Ashe County.