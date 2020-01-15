Rep. Ray Russell’s Raleigh Report: Newsletter Highlighting Info from NC General Assembly

And with that, the session ended. The adjournment motion sends state legislators home until April 28. I voted “No” on the adjournment motion because our job is far from finished.

We should have been working on compromise solutions for teacher, faculty, and staff pay, funding for universities and community colleges, funding for school and infrastructure construction, and making healthcare more available and affordable.

Instead Legislative leadership held a press conference, refused to work with Gov. Cooper on a compromise, and proverbially “took their ball and went home.”

A fundamental, constitutional responsibility of the state legislature is to pass a budget. Without a new budget, state agencies will operate under “recurring” money allocated in 2017-18 (except for a handful of minibudget bills that addressed a few needs). Our state is growing and our agencies have increased demands. If departments are funded at levels from two years ago, they are not adequately meeting the needs of our citizens. Most importantly, public school teachers, school staff, community college teachers and staff, and university faculty and staff do not have raises. Adjournment without finishing our job was an unconscionable, heartless decision.

To make matters worse, these legislative leaders indicated that they have no intention of compromising on a budget in 2020. I cannot believe this legislative dysfunction is what the people of North Carolina want. Leadership refuses to accept the outcome of the 2018 vote when they lost the supermajority. North Carolina citizens sent a strong message that they want a government whose elected officials work out differences for the good of the state.