Rep. Ray Russell’s May 20th Newsletter on Coronavirus Updates, Announcements and Info

Spread of Coronavirus

Across the United States, as of Wednesday evening, May 20, the number of people who are confirmed to have coronavirus is 1,591,962. We are sure more people have the virus who have not been tested. Sadly, 94,993 people have died from coronavirus.

In North Carolina the number of people who are “laboratory-confirmed” to have coronavirus is 20,261. Currently, 554 people are hospitalized with coronavirus. To date, 726 North Carolinians have died from coronavirus. 11,637 are presumed to have recovered. All 100 NC counties now have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The NC DHHS “Dashboard” has a new look with improved graphs for metrics used to track North Carolina’s status in the pandemic. See https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/ dashboard

Locally, the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Ashe County is 28 (no change since Monday). The number of Watauga County residents who have tested positive is 12; one more since Monday.

The AppHealthCare Data Dashboard also has a new look with improved graphics. See https://www.apphealthcare.com/ covid-19-information/covid-19- data-dashboard/

Our prayers are with all these people affected by coronavirus along with their families.

Phase 2 Begins Friday, May 22, 5 PM

This newsletter is brief. I’ll let Governor Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen speak through their Press Release. The press release contains links to explanatory data and charts. See https://governor.nc.gov/news/ key-indicators-remain-stable- north-carolina-moves-safer- home-phase-2

The next several weeks will be critical. Do all you can to follow the guidance and encourage (nicely) others to do the same. In addition to the required items in Phase 2, the single most effective way to end this pandemic is to wear a cloth mask anytime you are indoors in public places. Please wear the mask!

If You have Coronavirus Symptoms…

If you believe you have symptoms of coronavirus and live in Watauga County:

1) Call AppHealthCare at 828-264-4995 or (828) 795-1970 during regular business hours,

3) Call your primary care doctor.

If you believe you have symptoms of coronavirus and live in Ashe County call AppHealthCare at 336-246-9449 or call your primary care doctor.

