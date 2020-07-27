Rep. Ray Russell’s July 27th Newsletter on Coronavirus Updates, Announcements and Info

Published Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:24 am

Spread of Coronavirus

Across the United States, as of Friday afternoon, July 24, the number of people who are confirmed to have coronavirus is 4,223,619. Sadly, 148,619 people have died from the virus.

In North Carolina the number of people who are “laboratory-confirmed” to have coronavirus is 108,995. Currently, 1,182 people are hospitalized. To date, 1,746 North Carolinians have died from coronavirus. 78,707 are presumed to have recovered as of Monday. The figure will be updated next Monday and will be included in Tuesday’s newsletter.

Much more data is available at the NC DHHS “Dashboard”. See https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/ dashboard

Locally, the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Ashe County is 86. The number of Watauga County residents who have tested positive is 214. Of these cases, 125 are currently active. Fourteen people in the district are currently hospitalized. One person has died in Ashe County from coronavirus. In Ashe and Watauga Counties, 189 residents are currently being monitored as possibly having Covid-19.

You can get more local data from the AppHealth Care Dashboard at https://www.apphealthcare.com/ covid-19-information/covid-19- data-dashboard/

Our prayers are with all these people affected by coronavirus along with their families.

New Emergency Directives from the Courts

NC Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has entered a number of emergency directives affecting operations of the trial courts.

In addition, Chief Justice Beasley has issued new emergency directives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that require the wearing of face coverings inside county courthouses and planning for the resumption of jury trials.

Free Covid-19 Testing Event a Success

Last Saturday’s free Covid-19 testing event at Watauga High School resulted in 533 people being tested with 16 positive cases reported.

Help During the Pandemic

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced recently the launch of a website that will assist those in need of things like help navigating the unemployment landscape, food assistance, or housing and shelter, among other things.

The NCCARE360.org website is now interactive for all 100 counties. A test program was created in 2019 for four NC counties, and it was thought it would take until December 2020 for the program to go live for the whole state, but teams rollled up their sleeves and worked overtime to make it available during this critical time for the state. Go to the website to request assistance from agencies in your area: https://nccare360.org/

If You have Coronavirus Symptoms…

If you believe you have symptoms of coronavirus and live in Watauga County:

