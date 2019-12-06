Rep. Ray Russell to Hold Watauga County Town Hall on December 10

Published Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:48 am

WHAT: Watauga County General Town Hall Meeting with NC Rep. Ray Russell.

WHEN: 6-7:30 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

WHERE: Boone Council Chambers, 1500 Blowing Rock Rd.

The 2019 legislative session was the second-longest in North Carolina history but still resulted in significant failures from the General Assembly. No comprehensive budget was passed and the legislature failed to act on the state’s Farm Bill. Education and environmental needs were significantly underfunded.

There was some success, however. The Raise the Age law changed state statutes to include 16 and 17-year-olds as juveniles for many nonviolent crimes. In addition, child sexual abuse statutes and sexual assault laws were strengthened.

“I’d like to discuss these issues and any others of interest to residents of Watauga County,” said Rep. Russell.

Rep. Russell said his goal is a civil conversation on issues related to state government. He will give a quick recap of what’s happened in the legislature in the past year, but mostly he hopes to listen to residents of Watauga County about what issues matter most to them. Anyone wishing to present questions before the meeting may send them to [email protected]. This will be especially helpful for questions that might require research.

