Rep. Foxx Votes in Opposition to Articles of Impeachment

Published Thursday, December 19, 2019

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) voted in opposition to the articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump that were considered in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Foxx stated, “When Congress sees fit to exercise its solemn power of impeachment, it is imperative that it does so in genuine pursuit of justice: fairly, transparently, and objectively. This partisan impeachment has fallen far short of that. After years of investigations, hearings, and millions of taxpayer dollars, Democrats found no proof that the President committed a crime, as the vague accusations in the articles of impeachment clearly reflected. These empty, baseless articles exposed for the American people what this is, a desperate, partisan attempt to avenge the loss of the Democrats’ preferred candidate in 2016.”

“Sadly, Alexander Hamilton’s prediction in Federalist No. 65 has come true, where he warned that ‘In many cases it will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other; and in such cases there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”

