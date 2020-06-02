Rep Foxx (NC-05) Issues Statement on George Floyd and the Recent Events Across Our Nation

Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:05 pm

Representative Virginia Foxx (NC-05) released the following statement on the death of George Floyd and the recent events across our nation:

“Over the past few days, I’ve been following the events in Minneapolis and the horrific death of George Floyd. I want to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

“The men and women of law enforcement work every day to ensure that our communities are kept safe and that law and order is upheld. However, when an officer chooses to engage in criminal conduct, justice must be applied swiftly. I applaud both President Trump and Attorney General Barr’s decision to conduct a full inquiry into this horrific incident.

“Across the country, peaceful protestors are exercising their right to assemble and speak freely. Sadly, mob rule – perpetrated by anarchists and bad actors – has taken hold in some places. We’ve seen riots, looting, and actions that are purely antithetical to peaceful protesting. There is no excuse for this reckless behavior, and those responsible for committing these heinous acts must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is no way to honor Mr. Floyd’s memory, and it creates further discord within our communities.

“Our country needs to heal, and the best way to do so is through unity. Lawlessness and brazen attempts to divide the American people is not the way to achieve justice. In these times, we must turn to our faith in God and work with one another to build that unity that our nation desperately needs.”