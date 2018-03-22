Renan Ozturk Making an Appearance in Boone as Part of the Banff Film Festival this Weekend

Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 3:53 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is back in Boone for the 22nd year this Friday and Saturday at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

The festival has been in existence for 42 years and has been known to showcase some of the best films related to mountain adventure, culture and the environment.

As part of this year’s festival, climber and director Renan Ozturk will be hosting three special workshops that are free to the public.

Ozturk starred and co-directed the 2015 Sundance Documentary Audience Award winning film “MERU” as well as co-directed the TIFF Award-winning film “SHERPA” and created “Down to Nothing” a National Geographic TV special. Ozturk also spends time photographing for the National Geographic Magazine. He has directed and shot several commercial and television shows for Apple, Yeti, The North Face, ESPN, NBC and Google.

Rich Campbell, the Associate Director of the Banff Film Festival in Boone, has made it a point each year to bring some well-known faces to the festival.

“We have had a growing list of artists, filmmakers and athletes associated in some way with the Banff Film Festival come to Boone to participate and enrich our screenings,” Campbell said. “This year, we are very excited to bring to town Renan Ozturk. Renan is at the leading edge of adventure filmmaking today, and has been at the forefront of cutting edge expeditions and the stories behind those expeditions.

In addition to the three workshops that Ozturk will be hosting, he will be on stage Friday to present his two films “The Last Honey Hunter” and “Denali’s Raven.”

The Banff Film Festival screenings are sold out for 2018.

Workshop schedule (Workshops are sponsored by Appalachian State University Outdoor Programs, Sony and Footslogger’s of Downtown Boone)

Gearing Up for Adventure with Renan Ozturk

Friday, March 23

Roan Mountain Room – Plemmons Student Union

10-11 a.m. (Q&A to follow until 11:30 a.m.)

A more technical discussion on photography and videography skills needed to capture images in outdoor settings. Join award-winning filmmaker and photographer Renan Ozturk as he offers practical tips and tricks for turning your creative vision into a rewarding career. Dial in your setup for shooting on-the-go. Solve inefficiency and organizational headaches. Identify your unique style. Formulate a plan to pursue the career you want. Learn how to make a living in adventure filmmaking.

Mountains and Metaphors

Friday, March 23

Table Rock Room – Plemmons Student Union

1-2 p.m. (Q&A to follow until 2:30 p.m.)

Cinematographer, director, and North Face athlete Renan Ozturk’s work offers a view into the sublime junction between adventure, art, and the mountain environment. He skillfully directs the viewer’s attention to details that become powerful symbols for a larger narrative. As co-founder of the Camp Four Collective, a full-service production house, he works to push the boundaries of expedition-based storytelling. Join Renan as he discusses his process for creating some of today’s most compelling adventure films.

Voices of Adventure

Friday, March 23

Footsloggers in Downtown Boone (139 Depot St.)

4-5 p.m. (Q&A until 5:30 p.m.)

Join elite mountaineer, artist, filmmaker, and former National Geographic Adventurer-of-the-Year, Renan Ozturk, as he shares stories from his adventures in remote and stunning mountain landscapes across the globe. Known for his tenacious spirit on arduous expeditions, outstanding artistic ability and captivating storytelling, this informal and intimate gathering promises to be a memorable occasion.

For more information about the Banff Mountain Film Festival at Appalachian State University visit www.op.appstate.edu or contact Rich Campbell at campbllrh@appstate.edu.

