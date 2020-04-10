Reminder: Today is the Final Day for Students to Pick Up Food to Eat Over Spring Break

Published Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11:26 am

Today is the final day for all children 18 and under to be provided with the regular meal service along with six additional shelf-stable meals for the week of spring break. The extra meals are available to any children 18 and under at any of Watauga County School’s distribution sites regardless of means or enrollment.

“We are encouraging staff and students to take the time with their families and loved ones to enjoy a well-earned break. They’ve put in some incredible work over the past weeks! Our child nutrition staff will not be serving meals over spring break and our facilities will be closed, but we encourage families to come out to any of our meal distribution sites this Friday, April 10 to pick up extra meals for over the break,” said Garrett Price, the director of communication for Watauga County Schools.

Lunch and a packed breakfast for the next day is served at Bethel, Mabel, Green Valley, Valle Crucis and Watauga High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dinner and breakfast for the next day is served at Hardin Park School and Brushy Fork Baptist Church, located at 3915 Highway 421 North in Vilas, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are unable to make it to any of the WCS meal distribution sites, please call your child’s school for more information. For general questions, please call the WCS Central Office at (828) 264-7190.