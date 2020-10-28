Reminder of Election Day Precinct Changes in Watauga County Due to COVID-19

Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:13 pm

By Nathan Ham

All but six of Watauga County’s 20 voting precincts will be in new locations on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic and needing bigger spaces to accommodate voters and social distancing requirements.

“The board of education is gracious enough to allow us to use their gym facilities to move precincts from smaller sites to school gyms,” said Matt Snyder, the Director of the Watauga County Board of Elections.

The six unchanged precincts include Boone 2, which will vote at the Blue Ridge Ballroom at Appalachian State’s Plemmons Student Union. The Elk precinct will vote at the Stewart Simmons Fire Department. Boone 3 precinct will vote at the Agricultural Conference Center. New River 3 will vote at the National Guard Armory, Stony Fork will vote at the Deep Gap Fire Department, and Beech Mountain will vote at the Buckeye Recreation Center.

Below is a list of the precincts that have new locations

Bald Mountain – Green Valley School Gym (formerly Todd Fire Department)

Beaver Dam – Bethel School Gym (formerly Beaver Dam Fire Department)

Blowing Rock – Blowing Rock School Gym (formerly Blowing Rock Town Hall)

Blue Ridge – Watauga High School Gym (formerly Laurel Fork Baptist Church)

Boone 1 – Hardin Park School Gym (formerly Watauga County Administration Building)

Brushy Fork – Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute Building 460 (Formerly Oak Grove Baptist Church)

Cove Creek – Cove Creek School Gym (formerly Zionville Fire Department Station 2)

Laurel Creek – Bethel School Gym (formerly Cove Creek Fire Department)

Meat Camp – Green Valley School Gym (formerly Meat Camp Fire Department)

New River 1 – Watauga High School Gym (formerly Boone Town Council Chambers)

New River 2 – Hardin Park School Gym (formerly Three Forks Baptist Association)

North Fork – Green Valley School Gym (formerly Edgar Eller’s Garage)

Shawneehaw – Valle Crucis School Gym (formerly Matney Community Center)

Watauga – Valle Crucis School Gum (formerly Foscoe Fire Department)

Addresses for the voting precincts can be found on the Watauga County Board of Elections’ website.