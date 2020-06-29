Registration Open for Watauga Parks and Recreation’s Summer Shine Program

Published Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:10 pm

By Nathan Ham

Watauga Parks and Recreation is offering a fun and safe environment for kids ages 5 through 12 to have some fun this summer. Registration for the Summer Shine program gives children nine different days with different activities to get out and enjoy a beautiful summer in the High Country.

Each participant and all staff members will complete health screening questions each day. The same staff members will be on hand throughout the duration of the program and things will be cleaned and disinfected between each activity and each morning and afternoon session. Social distancing rules will be followed during all activities as well as frequent hand sanitizing and hand washing. Facemasks will be available for all staff and participants.

The first Summer Shine session will be on July 2 with a special Independence Day celebration.

Additional themes for Summer Shine include:

July 7 – Hoppy Easter: Eggs-tra eggs-stravaganza

July 9 – Cow Appreciation Day: Moo-vin’ and A’Groovin

July 14 – Measure to the Treasure: Scavenger hunts and pirate crafts

July 16 – Christmas in July: Winter sports, hot chocolate and make ‘n takes

July 21 – Field day Fun: Good, old fashioned game day

July 23 – Things that Fly: It’ll be a high flyin’ day

July 28 – Water Day at the Creek: Wear water shoes and clothes for today

July 30 – National Friendship Day: End of season celebration

Registration for the Summer Shine program can be completed online here. If you have any questions, call the Watauga County Parks and Recreation office at 828-264-9511.