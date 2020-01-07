Registration Open for Inaugural Beech Mountain Resort Adult Racing League

Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:08 pm

By Nathan Ham

Beech Mountain Resort is opening its very own adult racing ski and snowboard league that will begin on January 16. Registration for the racing league is now underway.

The league is sponsored locally by Appalachian Mountain Brewing Co., Ski Southeast, and Root Down Hair Studio. Other participating sponsors include Alpine Ski Center, Ride Snowboards, Rossignol, Dragon Alliance, Armada, Blackstrap.

Races will be held each Thursday night for six weeks and the racing format will be a giant slalom. Teams consist of six racers ages 18 and older and each racer will compete for the fastest time down the hill. Each team will select a team captain and NASTAR Handicaps will be used.

At the end of the season, there will be prizes and trophies for the top three teams. First place will receive $1,000, second place will receive $500 and third place will receive $250.

The racing schedule will be January 16, January 23, January 30, February 6, February 13 and February 20. The awards ceremony will be on February 20.

Raceday Schedule

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Racers gather in Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Taproom and Grill the day of the race.

5:45 p.m. – Racers meeting at the top of the Race Course on Robbin’s Run.

6 p.m.- Race Start

8 p.m.- Race End

Immediately following the last run, Afterparty in Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Taproom and Grill.

Racers interested in registering for the Beech Mountain Resort Adult Racing League can register online by clicking here. All registrations must be completed by 11 p.m. on July 15.

