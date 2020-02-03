Registration Now Open For Feb. 22 Dodge Ball Tournament To Benefit Hope Pregnancy Center

Published Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12:10 pm

By Sherrie Norris

Just the mention of Dodge Ball for Hope and the adrenaline kicks in for boys and girls, men and women of all ages around Watauga County.

This action-packed fundraiser for Hope Pregnancy Center of Boone, now in its seventh year, attracts a large following, whether those who are eager to participate — and show little to no mercy on the ball court — or those compassionate fans who come to watch the action, cheer on their favorite teams and support one of their beloved nonprofit organizations.

Event registration is now open and the excitement heats up at Watauga High School on Saturday, February 22 at 2 p.m.; it will include minor league action (co-ed, ages 8-12) women only (ages 13 – plus) and major league (co-ed, ages 13 – plus).

According to Molly Jones, Hope Center’s Executive Director, the tournament promises “a lot of hard-fought, but friendly competition on the court,” — and the community spirit and fundraising efforts have long-lasting effects.

Not only does the interest, attendance and fundraising efforts of the event continue to increase annually, but so does the benefit to the clients who enter Hope Center on a daily basis.

Jones adds, “ We are grateful to Watauga High School for welcoming us so warmly and being so willing to help us in our goal of raising money for the services we provide at Hope.”

The proceeds from the tournament enable Hope Center to continue offering medical, emotional and practical services at no charge to its clients, “ Jones said. “While this is a fun, family-friendly event, it’s so much more. This is an opportunity for our community to come together to rally around women and men experiencing an unplanned pregnancy and send a message that they are loved, seen and heard and that they have an entire community of support surrounding them.”

Hope Pregnancy Center exists, Jones explained, to come alongside women and men experiencing an unplanned pregnancy with grace and compassion. “Through three main components of medical, emotional and practical services, our goal is to create a safe space to process the various emotions and stressors that will lead to healthy outcomes for women, men and their children.”

In 2019 Hope served 154 clients with free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, mentoring, mental health counseling, options education and consultations, childbirth education, community referrals and scholarships for student moms.

“This was all made possible through the generous Partners of Hope as Hope is 100-percent privately funded through individuals, churches and businesses. Because of their generosity our clients are able to receive these vital services at no charge. The Dodgeball for Hope Tournament is just one more way to show these young women and men that they and their story matter.”

All teams are encouraged to “dress up” and participate in the costume competition, the winning team of which will receive bragging rights for a year, as well as a coveted prize.

Admission for spectators is free, but donations are appreciated.

Concessions will also be available featuring pizza, Chick fil a chicken sandwiches, pastries and cookies from Stick Boy, popcorn and apple cider from Mast General Store.

The entry fee is $100 per five-person team, which includes T-shirts for team members. Registration deadline on Friday, February 14. Teams may register at http://choosehope.org/dodgeball/

Sponsors for this year’s event:

Presenting Sponsor: Stick Boy Bread Company.

Tournament Sponsors: Mountaineer Heating and Cooling and Dan’l Boone Inn.

Sponsors: Alray Tire, Clemens Welding, Booneshine, Dustin Stacy Law Firm, Equip Sports Ministries, Harvest House Performing Arts Venue, Wallace Propane.

More about Hope Pregnancy Center

Hope Pregnancy Center empowers women to overcome the stressors of an unplanned pregnancy by providing medical, educational and practical resources. All services are free and confidential, including:

Pregnancy testing

Ultrasounds

Education on options

Journey Through Motherhood mentoring program

Yes, She Can! Student Mom Scholarship

After abortion care

Hope Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 208 Howard Street in

For more information, call 828-265-4357, text 828-278-9642, visit http://choosehope.org/ or find Hope Pregnancy Center on Facebook.

Winners from the 2019 Dodge Ball for Hope Tournament benefitting Hope Pregnancy Center: The Minors Champs – The Dodge Dawgs, Women’s Champs – Snoop Dodgey Dodge, and the Majors Champs —Wombo Combo.

The 2019 Costume Contest brings out the best featuring The Mustache Lumberjacks and the Yessir Teams.

