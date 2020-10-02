Regal Boone Cinema to Open Today at 5 p.m.

Published Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:08 pm

By Harley Nefe

Regal Boone Cinema, located at 210 New Market Street Centre, is scheduled to open today, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m.

This reopening comes six months after the Boone movie theater and all other Regal theater locations had to close on March 17 as a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, and mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests.

A list of all the new health and safety measures can be found here.

Movies that will be screening at Regal Boone Cinema include:

Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary (Classics) , Rated PG, Action, 124 minutes

The Last Shift , Rated R, Comedy, 90 minutes

The Broken Hearts Gallery , Rated PG-13, Comedy, 109 minutes

Tenet , Rated PG-13, Action & Drama, 150 minutes

The New Mutants , Rated PG-13, Action & Horror, 94 minutes

Unhinged , Rated R, 90 minutes

Honest Thief , Rated PG-13, Action, 100 minutes

For specific dates and showtimes, visit Regal Boone Cinema’s website.

Other movies scheduled to release throughout the remainder of 2020, include No Time to Die, Soul, Wonder Woman 1984 and many more.

ABOUT REGAL:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,076 screens in 536 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of September 30, 2020. Regel believes that the size, reach and quality of the company’s theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. Regal is committed to being “The Best Place to Watch a Movie!” Additional information is available on Regal’s website: REGmovies.com.