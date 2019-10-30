Recess 10-Year Video Premiere Party Drew Big Crowds to the Beacon on Friday; Successful Raffle Raised Funds for Boone Greenway Skatepark

Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:28 pm

By Joe Johnson

Recess Skate and Snow celebrated their tenth anniversary on Friday, October 25 at The Beacon with a 10-Year video premiere party that also served as a fundraiser for Boone Greenway Skatepark. Over 200 people attended the free event and enjoyed watching snowboarding films, indulged in refreshments, and participated in a raffle to raise funds for the highly-anticipated skatepark.

Recess has been a staple in the Boone community since it was established in 2009; every year, the skate and snowboard shop releases a short film consisting of footage from the shop’s sponsored riders. This year’s film was unique because it served as the 10th anniversary benchmark for the ride shop. The popular snowboarder movie “Everybody” was also shown during the event’s proceedings. “It’s always fun when you have all local riders and someone’s name comes on the screen and everyone’s cheering and hollering,” said J.P. Pardy, owner of Recess, “We will be putting that video up for free online in the next month or so; there’s a couple pieces of footage in the film that have to be released on other projects from some of the guys first.”

A raffle was held during the event with all proceeds being allocated toward fundraising for Boone Greenway Skatepark; $2500 of funds were raised for the skatepark during the raffle. The Beacon was even kind enough to donate their venue to the event for free to support the skatepark fundraising. “Basically, it was free to get in, and we sold $5 raffle tickets that could win you a bunch of product; everything from Recess stuff, to Vans, Dragon, Union Bindings, and other brands,” said J.P. Pardy, “Beech Mountain also donated lift tickets for the raffle and Beech Mountain Brewery donated free beer to the event.”

The 10-Year video premiere party was a big success for Recess, the Recess riders, and the crowd who attended; ultimately the event was a big step forward in fundraising for Boone Greenway Skatepark as well!

October Push fundraising for Boone Greenway Skatepark is happening at local businesses through the end of October; support Boone Greenway Skatepark during the last two days of October fundraising by contributing to participating businesses.

To donate directly to Boone Greenway Skatepark, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/boone-greenway-skatepark

For more information on Boone Greenway Skatepark as the story is updated, visit the skatepark’s instagram account at @boonegreenwayskatepark

