Realtors Donate More Than $14K to Community

Published Monday, December 31, 2018 at 11:09 am

Local Realtors distributed more than $14,000 to more than a dozen area organizations in 2018, continuing a tradition of community philanthropy.

The High Country Association of Realtors (HCAR), which unites real estate professionals within Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, annually donates thousands of dollars to various community groups. It continues to support and grow a variety of non-profits and local organizations within the four-county area.

In 2018, the HCAR distributed $14,625 to 16 organizations. The recipients included:

Hospitality House

Ashe Really Cares

Alleghany Partnership for Children

Reaching Avery Ministries

North Carolina Realtors Foundation Disaster Relief

Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Watauga Habitats

Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Watauga Humane Society

Shoes for Kids

Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Watauga High School Scholarships

Shriners

Blue Prints and Bow Ties Habitat

Golf Tournament Hospitality House

Salvation Army – Red Kettle

Alleghany Wellness

Ashe Coalition for the Homeless

Crossnore School Golf Tournament

For more information on the HCAR, visit www.highcountryrealtors.org.

