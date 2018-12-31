Realtors Donate More Than $14K to Community

Local Realtors distributed more than $14,000 to more than a dozen area organizations in 2018, continuing a tradition of community philanthropy.
The High Country Association of Realtors (HCAR), which unites real estate professionals within Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties, annually donates thousands of dollars to various community groups. It continues to support and grow a variety of non-profits and local organizations within the four-county area.
In 2018, the HCAR distributed $14,625 to 16 organizations. The recipients included:
- Hospitality House
- Ashe Really Cares
- Alleghany Partnership for Children
- Reaching Avery Ministries
- North Carolina Realtors Foundation Disaster Relief
- Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Watauga Habitats
- Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Watauga Humane Society
- Shoes for Kids
- Ashe, Avery, Alleghany and Watauga High School Scholarships
- Shriners
- Blue Prints and Bow Ties Habitat
- Golf Tournament Hospitality House
- Salvation Army – Red Kettle
- Alleghany Wellness
- Ashe Coalition for the Homeless
- Crossnore School Golf Tournament
For more information on the HCAR, visit www.highcountryrealtors.org.