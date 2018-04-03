Having a Real Good Time at F.A.R.M. Café’s Real Good Party Last Thursday

Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 5:10 pm

By Nathan Ham

F.A.R.M. Café’s annual Real Good Party was a big hit at Boone Saloon last Thursday with the generous contributions from partygoers all going to a great cause in the High Country.

“The party was very successful, we were really pleased. The community came out to support the café like they always do,” said Renee Boughman, the executive chef for the F.A.R.M. Café. “We have such a great, generous community here in the High Country.”

Having the party in downtown Boone felt like a great fit. Boughman said she was really pleased with the location and everything that Boone Saloon did to help make the party a success.

Soul Benefactor put on another great show in the High Country, and they have always been more than willing to help out with the F.A.R.M. Café’s annual party. They have played at the party each of the last four years.

The final donation totals are still being calculated, however Boughman estimated that they would have at least $14,000 to $15,000, a number that exceeded their goal and what they brought in last year.

“We normally hope to bring in between $10,000 and $12,000, so anything that goes above that we are really excited,” she said.

For all non-profit organizations, fundraisers are always a big deal. The Real Good Party is typically one of the biggest and most important fundraisers for the F.A.R.M. Café each year, and holding it at the beginning of spring comes at about the best time possible.

“Winter time tends to bring in more people in need of a meal and volunteer for a meal. It tends to mean we get a little out of balance with the amount of people needing a meal versus the donations we get, but it always levels out as the year goes on and this fundraiser is a big part of that,” said Boughman. “We just can’t be thankful enough for everyone in the community that helps keep this café running.”

