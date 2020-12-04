Raymond Parker Howell, Age 87, of Blowing Rock, Passed Away Tuesday, December 1

Published Friday, December 4, 2020 at 3:03 pm

Raymond Parker Howell, age 87, of Blowing Rock, passed away Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge.

Ray was born on June 27, 1933 in Suffolk, Virginia, son of Joseph John Howell and Sallie Maie Parker and brother to Joseph Jarvis Howell. Ray was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army, serving his country during the Allied-occupied Germany era after World War II. He received his Bachelor of Architecture from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1960 and Master of Commerce from University of Richmond in 1965. As Principal of Howell Associates Architects, he and the team delivered 30 years of services to the High Country with projects ranging from education, commercial, recreational, and residential. He founded Deer Valley Racquet Club in 1986, a family business that, under new ownership, continues to provide year-round recreational opportunities for Watauga County and seasonal residents.

Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Billie Brandon Howell; his son William Brandon Howell, wife Tiffany and grandson Kody Raymond Howell; his daughter Dottie Howell Diamant, husband Steve; and his son Joseph John Howell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Brandon Howell Family Scholarship Fund in support of Watauga High School seniors interested in studying computer science. Online donations can be made at www.bhfsf.org or via mail to North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave, Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Online condolences may be sent to the Howell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.