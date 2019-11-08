Ray Russell Re-Election Campaign Rally for 93rd NC House District in Boone November 12

Published Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:31 am

Ray Russell, Founder and Owner of RaysWeather.Com, will launch his campaign for reelection to the 93rd North Carolina House Seat on November 12th.

The Re-Election Rally will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Ransom in Downtown Boone (747 W. King Street). The event starts at 6 PM with the formal program beginning at 6:30 PM.

Ray believes North Carolina needs principled leadership that combines RESPECT for people, LISTENing to your voices, and LEADing with skill and honor.”

Since January 2019, Ray has sponsored or co-sponsored 125 bills in the NC House and was the first Freshman Democrat to have a bill, for which he was a primary sponsor, signed into law. His legislative work focused on the issues he campaigned about in 2018. Here are some highlights of the work he has done in Raleigh:

Education (working to improve pay for teachers and aides, bus drivers, and other school employees; a primary sponsor of a bill improving standards and ensuring better pay for childcare workers, and working to provide funding for school construction),

Health Care (a co-Sponsor of the Small Business Health Care Act and working for Medicaid Expansion to provide health care for thousands of local residents and keeping our hospitals financially healthy),

Clean Air and Water (assisting local conservancy organizations and a primary sponsor of the Polluter Pays Act),

Better Government (co-sponsoring Non-partisan Redistricting Bills, primary sponsor of the NC Sunshine Act, and a primary sponsor of a bill revising voter ID laws for college students and state employees), and

Rural Economic Development (championing broadband expansion and community college workforce funding).

Ray assisted countless residents of Ashe and Watauga Counties with specific needs. The issues range from assisting with state-maintained road problems, processing requests with state agencies, listening to constituents’ views on potential legislation, connecting non-profits with needed resources, and many other challenges.

Ray is a college professor and business entrepreneur. Ray has been a computer science professor at Appalachian State University for 28 years. Ray’s weather hobby became RaysWeather.Com in 2000. RaysWeather.Com was named Business of the Year in 2016 by the Boone Chamber of Commerce. The company operates a family of weather websites including AsheWeather.Com and BooneWeather.Com covering weather across most of the Southern Appalachians and North Carolina Foothills. RaysWeather.Com is the most widely read media outlet in the region serving about 6 million pages per month to about 300,000 readers.

Ray and Rhonda Russell have been married for 41 years. Rhonda taught kindergarten and Pre-K for 20 years, mostly in Watauga and Avery Counties. She is now a Senior Lecturer of Family and Child Studies at Appalachian State University and an advocate for children. Rhonda and Ray have two daughters, Leah and Laura, and four grandchildren.

The 93rd NC House District includes Ashe and Watauga Counties. To date, Ray Russell is the only announced candidate for this seat. If he is challenged in the primary election, the North Carolina primary is currently scheduled for March 3, 2020. The General Election will be November 3, 2020. Learn more about Ray’s re-election campaign for the 93rd North Carolina House District at RayForNC.Com

