Ramp Festival at Old Hampton Store in Linville Happening This Saturday

Published Friday, May 10, 2019

By Nathan Ham

The third annual Ramp Festival at the Old Hampton Store Barbeque & Tavern in Linville will offer a fun day of music, food and drinks from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The festival will feature lots of North Carolina foods as well as ramp-flavored food dishes for your enjoyment.

In addition to the food and drinks available, there will be numerous craftsmen and artists demonstrating their talents including a blacksmith, potter and wood turner.

Food dishes will be available all day as well as craft beers and cocktails to celebrate what will hopefully be a nice weather day. Right now a few showers and thunderstorms are popping up on the weather forecast, however, there should be a good mix of dry weather and sunshine as well throughout the afternoon and evening.

Ramp festivals have always been popular in the High Country celebrating the native leafy green plant. As old folklore tales have it, ramps were always the first vegetable of the spring. Ramps have an onion taste to them with a mix of garlic aroma.

Music throughout the day will be provided by three artists. The first band will be Broken Angels playing from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. After that, Handlebar Betty takes the stage from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. before Brooks Forsyth closes out the festival with tunes from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

For information on the ramp festival and other events at the Old Hampton Store, be sure to check out their Facebook page with new events added each week.

