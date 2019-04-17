RAM Now Taking Applications for Summer 2019 Work Projects

Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:17 pm

Resort Area Ministries, Inc. (RAM) is now taking applications for Summer Mission Work projects. Each summer, RAM hosts church mission groups from different areas of the United States. These missions groups stay in Boone from three days to a week and assist RAM with work projects and campground ministries. Any low-income family, individual, or senior citizen who own their own homes and cannot do their own labor because of illnesses or physical impairments may be eligible for RAM’s projects. Many of RAM’s clients are senior citizens who are unable to do their own work or cannot afford to pay for the project’s expensive labor costs. The work that the RAM crews provide enables these senior members of our community to stay in their own homes longer and keep their independence. They look forward to the company that the work crews provide, so RAM is not only helping with the home repairs, but also the spiritual and emotional well being of the people. Friendships have developed and nurtured for several years with the work projects as the catalyst.

The projects that qualify include houses that need painting; simple carpentry or repair jobs on porches, decks, steps or interiors; roofing houses; yard work and cleaning projects. A RAM staff member reviews each project beforehand. A decision will be made as to whether the projects qualify, and the clients will be notified as soon as possible.

RAM’s Rack Thrift Shop in Boone and local churches help provide funding for these projects. RAM’s budget for the work projects is limited. If the recipient or their family can help pay for the cost of the materials (paints, lumber, etc.), this help is greatly appreciated but not required. If someone would like to donate materials or monies to help with these projects, you may contact the RAM office. RAM is a nonprofit organization, so donations are tax deductible.

The projects will take place in June, July and August, depending on the mission groups’ schedules. Projects may have to be rescheduled or canceled do to rainy or cold weather.

If you would like to apply or know someone who would like to apply, contact Mary Dean Silver, Missions Director, 828-264-6605 or [email protected] Applications for the work projects may be picked up at the RAM’s Rack Thrift Shop, 877 West King Street, Boone, NC.

Comments

comments